Amalie Arena to host free watch party for Lightning’s Stadium Series game

Lightning

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, FL – OCTOBER 19: Tampa Bay Lightning play the Colorado Avalanche in at Amalie Arena on October 19, 2019 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Casey Brooke Lawson/NHLI via Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Bay Lightning will host a watch party for fans who can’t make it to their game in Nashville this weekend.

The Bolts are set to take on the Predators in the outdoor Stadium Series game Saturday at Nissan Stadium in Nashville on Saturday, Feb. 26. The puck drops at 7:30 p.m.

Amalie Arena will host a watch party with Lightning personality Greg Wolf. The party will feature contests, prizes, Coors Light drink specials and music by DJ Ekin.

Tickets are free for fans, seating is general admission and doors open at 6:30 p.m.

For tickets and more information, visit tampabaylightning.com/fans/stadium-series.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The Next Five

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss