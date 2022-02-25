Amalie Arena to host free watch party for Lightning’s Stadium Series game

TAMPA, FL – OCTOBER 19: Tampa Bay Lightning play the Colorado Avalanche in at Amalie Arena on October 19, 2019 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Casey Brooke Lawson/NHLI via Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Bay Lightning will host a watch party for fans who can’t make it to their game in Nashville this weekend.

The Bolts are set to take on the Predators in the outdoor Stadium Series game Saturday at Nissan Stadium in Nashville on Saturday, Feb. 26. The puck drops at 7:30 p.m.

Amalie Arena will host a watch party with Lightning personality Greg Wolf. The party will feature contests, prizes, Coors Light drink specials and music by DJ Ekin.

Tickets are free for fans, seating is general admission and doors open at 6:30 p.m.

For tickets and more information, visit tampabaylightning.com/fans/stadium-series.