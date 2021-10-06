TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The National Hockey League and the Tampa Bay Sports Commission will open the 2021-22 season with the help of All Time Low, as well as the Stanley Cup, on Oct. 12.

The free concert will take place from a stage in the water, where the Hillsborough River meets the Garrison Channel for all fans to enjoy.

Those on land can watch the concert at the Sail Plaza beginning at 5:30 p.m. That night, the Tampa Bay Lightning will take on the Pittsburgh Penguins at 7 p.m. at Amalie Arena.

After the concert, fans can watch the Stanley Cup travel to ESPN’s outdoor set in Thunder Alley.