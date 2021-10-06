All Time Low to headline NHL Face-Off concert ahead of Lightning season opener

Lightning

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Source: Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The National Hockey League and the Tampa Bay Sports Commission will open the 2021-22 season with the help of All Time Low, as well as the Stanley Cup, on Oct. 12.

The free concert will take place from a stage in the water, where the Hillsborough River meets the Garrison Channel for all fans to enjoy.

Those on land can watch the concert at the Sail Plaza beginning at 5:30 p.m. That night, the Tampa Bay Lightning will take on the Pittsburgh Penguins at 7 p.m. at Amalie Arena.

After the concert, fans can watch the Stanley Cup travel to ESPN’s outdoor set in Thunder Alley.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss