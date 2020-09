Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Alex Killorn (17) before an NHL hockey game against the Boston Bruins Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Lightning have lost forward Alex Killorn for game three of the Eastern Conference finals following a boarding call against Brock Nelson in game two.

Killorn was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for boarding.

This is Killorn’s first suspension in his career.