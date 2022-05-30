TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — More than a week off between playoff games can seem like an eternity for any team.

The two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning are hoping the extended break they earned with a second-round sweep of the Florida Panthers will benefit them in their quest for a three-peat.

By the time they open the Eastern Conference final Wednesday night, the Lightning will not have played since May 23.

The Lightning head to the Big Apple to play the New York Rangers, who beat the Carolina Hurricanes 6-2 in Game 7 Monday night.

The Lightning went 0-3 against the Rangers during the regular season.