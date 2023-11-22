TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Adam Lowry scored 1:39 into overtime and the Winnipeg Jets won their fourth consecutive game, beating the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-2 on Wednesday night.

Lowry scored from the left circle off a pass from Neal Pionk.

Winnipeg’s Connor Hellebuyck stopped 29 shots. Josh Morrissey and Mark Scheifele had scored for Winnipeg.

Steven Stamkos and Brayden Point scored for the Lightning, who had won three in a row. Jonas Johansson made 29 saves.

Hellebuyck made a terrific pad save on Nikita Kucherov and turned aside Brandon Hagel’s breakaway shot during an 18-second span early in the first. Morrissey opened the scoring 59 seconds later.

Stamkos cut the Lightning deficit to 2-1 late in the first on his 198th power-play goal that tied him for 20th place overall with Brian Bellows. It also gave the Lightning captain a three-game goal streak and was his 523rd overall, which is one away from tying Bryan Trottier for 37th place.

Point tied it at 2 in the second. Johansson kept it even with an outstanding pad stop on Cole Perfetti.

UP NEXT

Jets: Play at the Florida Panthers on Friday.

Lightning: Play at Carolina Hurricanes on Friday and then travel to Colorado and Arizona.

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL