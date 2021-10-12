‘A three-peat sounds good’: Victor Hedman and Lightning ready for 2021 season

Tampa Bay Lightning’s Victor Hedman (77) and Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) celebrate a 5-2 win over the Buffalo Sabres during an NHL hockey game Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)

TAMPA (WFLA) – Victor Hedman is six feet six inches tall and a force to be reckoned with for the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The 30-year-old Norris Trophy defenseman is one of the key players to help the Bolts capture back-to-back Stanley Cup championships.

“To do it on home ice is obviously something special and something you always dreamed about. That’s the way you kind of picture winning the Stanley Cup is on home ice and doing it in front of our unbelievable fans, friends and family. It was very special,” Hedman said.

Drafted by the Lightning as the second overall pick in 2009 when he was just 19 years old. He hoisted the Conn Smythe trophy as the most valuable player of the 2019-2020 playoffs. For Hedman, skating with Stanley Cup overhead was even sweeter.

“There’s a lot of great hockey players that haven’t had the chance to lift that cup over their heads. I’m so blessed not having just done it once but twice. It’s an unreal feeling and I’m super happy and obviously very proud of what we’ve accomplished as an organization,” Hedman said.

When asked if he thinks the Lightning can do it again this season? Hedman said “I think so. A three-peat sounds good.”