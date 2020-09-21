Brief history of the renowned Stanley Cup ahead of the Bolts’ Game 2

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- The first Stanley Cup was awarded to the Montreal Hockey Club in 1893. Now nearly 130 years later, the Tampa Bay Lightning are fighting the Dallas Stars for the big win in what has been a very unique 2020 season in the National Hockey League.

Before the Bolts take on the Stars in Game 2 Monday night, here’s a little “Hockey 101” on the sport’s most coveted prize.

The Stanley Cup has been making its way around North America for a combined 103 years by five long-defunct teams and 20 current NHL teams. Most of the wins have been by the Montreal Canadiens, a team that has been awarded the Stanley Cup 24 times.

Named after the Govenernor General of Canada, Lord Stanley of Preston, the cup served as an appropriate homage to the ice hockey fanatic.

Lord Stanley purchased the rose bowl, otherwise known as the original Stanley Cup, in the early 1890s, to be given to the best amateur hockey team in Canada, with some stipulations:

The winners shall return the Cup in good order when required by the trustees so that it may be handed over to any other team which may win it. Each winning team, at its own expense, may have the club name and year engraved on a silver ring fitted on the Cup. The Cup shall remain a challenge cup, and should not become the property of one team, even if won more than once. The trustees shall maintain absolute authority in all situations or disputes over the winner of the Cup. If one of the existing trustees resigns or drops out, the remaining trustee shall nominate a substitute.

Multiple hockey leagues have since come and gone as the Stanley Cup, and the time-honored tradition of the winners drinking champagne out of it, have withstood the test of time.

Though the circumstances of this year’s Stanley Cup Finals may are new to us, it’s not the first time the hockey playoffs were compromised by illness.

In 1919, the Stanley Cup was not awarded to any team due to the Spanish Flu. That was the only time, aside from the 2004-2005 NHL lockout, that the cup was not awarded to a team.

Bolts fans are hoping that a few more wins will bring the Stanley Cup back to Tampa Bay for the first time since 2004, after a devastating loss to the Stars over the weekend.

Game 2 begins Monday at 8 p.m.

