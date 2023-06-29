TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The picks are in! The Tampa Bay Lightning are welcoming five new players to the team’s roster following the conclusion of the 2023 NHL Draft.

This year’s draft wrapped up Thursday morning, and on the final day, the Lightning made five picks. Here’s who’s coming to Tampa Bay.

Round 2 – No. 37 overall

After Tampa Bay traded Ross Colton to the Colorado Avalanche just hours before the draft kicked off in exchange for a second-round pick, the Lightning used their selection to draft forward Ethan Gauthier from the Sherbrooke Phoenix of the QMJHL.

Gauthier ranked fourth on Sherbrooke for scoring with 30 goals and 69 points in 66 games played.

Round 4 – No. 115 overall

In the fourth round, the Lightning traded their previously-acquired fourth-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft to the Nashville Predators in exchange for the No. 115 overall pick, which they used to select forward Jayson Shaugabay from Warroad High School in Minnesota.

In high school, Shaugabay earned the title of “Minnesota Mr. Hockey.” He also saw action in 27 games with the Green Bay Gamblers (USHL) in 2022-23, picking up three goals and 16 points.

Shaugabay is currently committed to play college hockey at the University of Minnesota-Duluth.

Round 6 – No. 179 overall

With their only sixth-round pick, Tampa Bay selected defenseman Warren Clark from the Steinbach Pistons. Clark posted six goals and 38 points in 55 regular-season games. He also saw action in 18 MJHL playoff games and ranked second among rookies in scoring with one goal and eight points.

Clark also helped his team to an MJHL Championship. He’s committed to play college hockey at St. Cloud State University.

Round 7 – No. 193 overall

In their first pick of the seventh round, the Lightning chose forward Jack Harvey from the Chicago Steel (USHL). Harvey ranked fourth in scoring among all USHL skaters in 2022-23, posting 40 goals and 74 points in 62 games.

In 2020-21, he won the USHL Championship with Chicago and was named to the USHL’s Second All-Star team in 2022-23. Harvey is committed to Boston University for the 2023-24 season.

Round 7 – No. 211 overall

Lastly, Tampa Bay used their final draft pick to select forward Ethan Hay from the Flint Firebirds (OHL). In 2022-23, Hay received the Ivan Tennant Memorial Award, which is given to the top academic high school player in the OHL.

During his games with Flint this past season, Hay tallied 17 goals and 28 points in 64 games. He also won 55 perfect of his faceoffs.