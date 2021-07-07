2021 champs: Where to buy Tampa Bay Lightning Stanley Cup Championship gear

MONTREAL, QUEBEC – JULY 05: Pat Maroon #14 of the Tampa Bay Lightning is congratulated by Tyler Johnson #9, Mathieu Joseph #7 and Ryan McDonagh #27 after scoring a goal against the Montreal Canadiens during the third period in Game Four of the 2021 NHL Stanley Cup Final at the Bell Centre on July 05, 2021 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Bay Lightning won their second consecutive Stanley Cup championship on Wednesday night against the Montreal Canadiens.

If you’re looking to add some new Lightning swag and rep the repeat champions, there are several options for you to buy Bolts gear.

Dick’s Sporting Goods is extending store hours for some Tampa Bay area stores following the win.

The following Dick’s Sporting Goods in Tampa Bay will be open immediately after the game and will reopen at 7 a.m. on Thursday.

Westshore Plaza: 258 Westshore Plaza in Tampa

Westfield Citrus Park: 8100 Citrus Park Town Center in Tampa

University Town Center: 181 North Cattleman Road in Sarasota

Westfield Brandon Town Center: 901 Brandon Town Center Mall in Brandon

The Grove at Wesley Chapel: 5925 Wesley Grove Boulevard in Wesley Chapel

Cortez Commons: 129366 Cortez Boulevard in Brooksville

Countryside Center: 26583 Highway 19 North in Clearwater

Tyrone Square Mall: 6775 22nd Avenue North in St. Petersburg

Centre Point Commons: 4108 14th Street West in Bradenton

The sporting goods chain is encouraging fans to use contactless curbside pickup for championship gear.

“Championship gear will be available online following the win, and customers can order for in-store or curbside pickup within an hour after the game,” a spokesperson said in an email.