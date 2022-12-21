BUFFALO, N.Y. (WFLA) – As the Midwest prepares to brave severe winter storms, the National Hockey League announced that the Tampa Bay Lightning game in Buffalo has been postponed.

The Bolts were scheduled to take on the Buffalo Sabres at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York on Friday.

This Friday's #TBLightning game at Buffalo has been postponed and will be made up March 4th. — Dan Lucas (@WFLADan) December 21, 2022

On Wednesday, the NHL announced that the match will be moved to Saturday, March 4 at 12:30 p.m.

The match between the Philadelphia Flyers and the Buffalo Sabres originally scheduled for March 4 will now be played on Jan. 9 at 7 p.m. at the KeyBank Center.

After Wednesday night’s game against the Detroit Red Wings, Tampa Bay will be back in action with a home on Dec. 28 against the Montreal Canadiens at 7 p.m.