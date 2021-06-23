Tampa Bay Lightning fans bring ‘Lucky Couch’ to bar ahead of Game 6

TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla. (WFLA) – Do you recall the Tampa Bay Lightning fan, who received an unexpected visit from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office during Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final last season?

Devon Garnett had been shouting, “Shoot! Shoot! Shoot!” His words were directed at the Lightning defenseman, Victor Hedman, but his neighbors thought they were overhearing a potential domestic dispute.

Fortunately, when law enforcement arrived they quickly realized it was a mix-up and the neighbor misunderstood the tradition.

Garnett and his two buddies, Ryan Van Schaick and Kyle Mullan, have watched 15 Lightning playoff games together over the past two seasons. They gather at Mullan’s residence and they sit on his couch.

If you are standing in front of the couch with the television behind, you would see Mullan on the left, Garnett in the middle, and Van Schaick on the right. They never switch seats and they never miss one moment of the game because, when they are sitting side by side on that couch, the Lightning possess a perfect 15-0 record.

“We have rituals that we do,” said Garnett, “times that you have to recline, times that you have to sit up, so it is a big deal. We do a ‘Cheers!’ whenever they score and whenever the period starts.”

Now, the tale of “The Lucky Couch” took an interesting turn on Wednesday. Garnett had committed to hosting trivia at Whiskey Wings Sports Bar & Grill in Temple Terrace and he knew he would not be able to travel from the bar to the couch in Valrico before the beginning of Game 6.

Van Schaick, apparently, saved the series against the New York Islanders with the following idea.

“I, off the cuff, threw the idea out there,” explained Van Schaick. “Kyle does have a pickup truck so, here I am, not only volunteering that we take his couch to a bar but, also, using his truck to take it there while he is still working.”

Van Schaick admitted he had to “nudge” Mullan to get him and his couch to the bar.

“A little bit of encouragement and a little bit of game planning and, the next thing you know, we figured how to do this logistically,” said Van Schaick, “and the couch is in the middle of a bar for Game 6.”

Garnett, who is completely confident in a Lightning victory, shared his plan for the Stanley Cup Final.

“The Lightning do not win when I go to playoff games. They are 0-3 so this is my thing. I need to end that streak somehow and I want to witness the Stanley Cup Final,” said Garnett, “so I am going to reach out to the Lightning and, hopefully, they will let me bring the couch and watch the game.”

He may be pushing his luck but, at this point in time, “The Lucky Couch” is sitting in a bar assisting the Tampa Bay Lightning so, in my opinion, anything is possible from the comfort of the couch.