The Tampa Bay Lightning have announced when fans will be able to purchase single-game tickets for the 2023-24 season.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Aug. 18, according to the team.

Flex Plans are available to purchase now, which is a customizable package of 20-30 tickets throughout the season.

