Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ linemen ‘push each other’ in improvised training program

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – While the team facilities across the National Football League are still closed to the average player, the majority of those players are participating in workouts that are far from “average.”

A group of three Tampa Bay Buccaneers are training at The Trench Academy, which is a program that is run out of the D1 Training facility in Tampa.

The founder of The Trench Academy, Taylor Scott, put Rakeem Nunez-Roches and William Gholston, who both play on the defensive line, Aaron Stinnie, a guard, as well as a collection of other NFL and CFL players through a grueling workout on Monday morning.

“I am going to be honest with you, you saw what we went through today,” said Nunez-Roches. “The only guys that did not give up were the Tampa Bay Bucs. We push each other. We are relentless and we know, if you can count on me, I need to be able to count on you. Everybody else will drop but we kept motivating each other. We were the only ones that finished.”

The workout, which extended past the three hour mark, ended with only three players, three Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“You have to push yourself to the limit you have never been,” said Nunez-Roches, “if you want to be somewhere you never went.”

