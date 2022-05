TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Bowl Game will be played Jan. 2, 2023 at noon at Raymond James Stadium, it was announced Thursday.

Previously the Outback Bowl, the Tampa Bay Bowl will be televised on ESPN2.

The bowl will match teams from the SEC versus either the Big Ten or ACC. This is the 36th consecutive year the game will be played in January.

Tickets to the Tampa Bay Bowl will go on sale to the public on Ticketmaster in the fall.