Six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady leaving Patriots

Sports

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady listens to a question during a news conference Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018, in Minneapolis. The Patriots are scheduled to face the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game Sunday, Feb. 4. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Tom Brady is an NFL free agent for the first time in his career.

The 42-year-old quarterback with six Super Bowl rings said Tuesday morning that he is leaving the New England Patriots.

He officially hits the league’s open market Wednesday, but could reach agreement with another team on Tuesday when players and clubs can negotiate deals.

A four-time Super Bowl Most Valuable Player and three-time league MVP, Brady has been the enduring face of the Patriots and the most-celebrated player of his generation. Now, he will be leading another NFL team.

“Although my football journey will take place elsewhere, I appreciate everything that we have achieved and I am grateful for our incredible TEAM accomplishments,” Brady wrote.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

