TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It was an unforgettable moment for Austin Krajicek.

“It’s hard to put into words,” Krajicek said. “Obviously, since you’re five years old, the goal is to win a Grand Slam. In tennis, it’s one of the most prestigious things you can do.”

The pro tennis player, from just outside of Tampa, in Brandon, Florida, earned the ATP’s top doubles ranking in the world after hoisting the championship trophy with Ivan Dodig at the French Open – redemption after coming so close in 2022.

“We lost in the finals,” Krajicek recalled. “[We] had three match points, which was a very difficult moment for us. But looking back, I think it was a great lesson […] Luckily, we were able to finish the job this year at Roland-Garros, which was pretty special to do it at the same place that we had that difficult, heartbreaking loss the year before.”

Now comes the transition from clay to grass courts, as the next Grand Slam sits ahead of Krajicek and Dodig at Wimbledon.

“There’s not probably more of an extreme surface switch from clay to grass, and it’s such a quick change, transition,” Krajicek said. “It’s the movement that’s different for sure, and the style’s a little bit different. It’s a little bit faster-paced. So yeah, it’s a change, but for us, for Ivan and I, we both obviously, played a lot of tennis, so it’s not the most difficult transition for us, and I think, also, our games match the grass courts pretty well. We play well on grass. We feel comfortable. So, we’re ready for the next event.”

That proficiency on grass courts has been on display the past two weeks as they won the Queen’s Club Championship and prepare for Friday’s final at the Eastbourne International.

“You’re literally playing nonstop,” Krajicek said. “There’s not much downtime, so we’re kind of in a good rhythm right now, and hopefully we can keep pushing.”