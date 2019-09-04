Super Bowl LV committee unveils logo for Tampa 2021

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The journey to Super Bowl LV in Tampa is officially underway.

The committee unveiled the host city logo Wednesday at Raymond James Stadium and explained how the design came to be.

The red and pewter colors pay tribute to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the blue resembles water and, of course, there’s a nautical theme.

“The ship draws from our rich history of Gasparilla, as well as the Bucs,” said Rob Higgins, the president and CEO of the Super Bowl LV Host Committee.

There are five sails on the ship that represent the five Super Bowls in Tampa.

Derrick Brooks, the co-chairman of the committee and former Bucs player, says he believes it all fell in line as it was supposed to. Tampa is hosting the 55th Super Bowl and his number when he played for the Bucs was also 55.

“Moving forward, we have a lot of hard work, but I believe in the team. My acronym is together everyone achieves more,” Brooks said at the news conference.

The last time Tampa hosted a Super Bowl was in 2009. A lot has changed since then, which is apparent when you take a look around the city. New restaurants and hotels and waterfront activities are exciting but also mean there’s work to do before this city is in the national spotlight.

“You may notice our new city bird is the crane,” said Tampa Mayor Jane Castor. “We have development going on everywhere and now the deadline is Super Bowl.”

Super Bowl LV is scheduled to be played on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021 at Raymond James Stadium.