Suh on fumble he returned for touchdown against former team

LOS ANGELES (WFLA) – The former Los Angeles Ram, Ndamukong Suh, managed to recover a fumble and return it for a touchdown in the final minute of the game on Sunday. Those six points would solidify the Buccaneers victory putting them 15 points ahead of the Rams.

Question: Who caused the Rams quarterback, Jared Goff, to fumble the football?

Answer: Shaquil Barrett, the player who seems to be at the center of every outstanding defensive play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

When we asked Suh about that memorable play, he praised the effort of his teammate.

“Shaq is playing great,” said Suh. “He continues to be very hot and I am glad I got the opportunity to play off of him and go from there.”