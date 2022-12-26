TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – On Christmas night, all eyes were on Ryan Succop’s leg like it was the lamp from “A Christmas Story” and all the Bucs fans were Ralphie.

In an overtime battle between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Arizona Cardinals, everyone was holding their breath until the 13-year veteran kicker walked onto the field.

With Brady throwing six passes in overtime to help Tampa overcome a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter, it all came down to Succop, who lifted the Bucs to victory with a 40-yard field goal.

Succop connected on 4-of-4 field goal attempts against the Cardinals on Sunday. He now has 29 field goals made on the season, making it the third-most in a single season in franchise history.

Matt Bryant (2008) and Martin Gramatica (2002) remain tied in first for the most made in a single season with 32.

His 29 field goals made are the second-most in a single season of his career (35 in 2017 with Tennessee).