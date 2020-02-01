Staples Center ready to honor Kobe Bryant at first game since fatal helicopter crash

FILE – In this April 13, 2016, file photo, Los Angeles Lakers’ Kobe Bryant poses for pictures with his wife Vanessa, left, and daughters Natalia, second from right, and Gianna as they stand on the court after an NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz, in Los Angeles. Bryant, the 18-time NBA All-Star who won five championships and became one of the greatest basketball players of his generation during a 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers, died in a helicopter crash Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020.(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

LOS ANGELES (WFLA) – Tributes are planned tonight in the house that Kobe built.

The Los Angeles Lakers play the Portland Trail Blazers in the Staples Center tonight and it will be the Lakers’ first game since NBA legend Kobe Bryant and eight others were killed in a helicopter crash.

Before the game – a Kobe Bryant shirt was draped over every single seat in the arena.

Some shirts have number eight.

Some shirts have number 24.

Kobe wore both numbers during his 20 seasons with the team.

The team will make several other undisclosed tributes to the basketball star during the game, which is set to tipoff at 10:30 p.m. ET.