St. Petersburg food hall supported by Vincent Jackson celebrates grand opening

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – St. Petersburg’s 22 South Food Hall, which had been supported by late former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Vincent Jackson, is celebrating its grand opening this weekend.

The restaurant is home to seven smaller restaurant concepts and, in an effort to honor Jackson and his interest in the establishment, the creators decided to dedicate one of those concepts to him. They named it “VJ’s.”

The hours of operation for 22 South Food Hall were shared on Facebook Friday. You can visit it at 642 22nd Street South from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.