St. Pete woman ends abusive relationship, finds peace in powerlifting

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A St. Petersburg woman is finding peace in powerlifting after getting out of an abusive relationship.

“The magic is to get as much muscle as I can so I can eat more food,” Liz Goldstein told 8 On Your Side’s Gabrielle Shirley. She shared her reason with a straight face. “That is it. That is heaven. I like to eat. I am always hungry.”

Gabrielle asked her the obvious question, “Is that your main objective?”

She responded again with a straight face, “Well, it would be nice to be strong and to look good naked.”

Liz continued to chat with Gabrielle about a variety of topics jumping from subject to subject without missing a beat.

“The Goonies! Did you see goonies?” she asked enthusiastically.

“Rawr!” she said as she flexed her muscles.

“Does anybody want to go dance?” she pointed at Gabrielle as she asked it.

Whether she is chatting with a reporter or exercising at the gym, Liz chooses to embrace Liz. She is a 62-year-old woman who is both uncensored and unapologetic. She lifts weights to lift herself into a more positive place physically and mentally. The entire concept is new to her.

“You know that you are in trouble, that you are in a bad relationship, if you are walking on eggshells constantly,” said Liz.

She says she walked on eggshells in her marriage for 28 years until her husband “crossed the line.”

“He would say, ‘One punch to the head, Liz, and you are dead.’ That was his line to me. I got used to hearing it so I did not think he would ever do it,” she said.

Liz has been divorced for about three years and, since the divorce, she has fallen in love with powerlifting.

“Training, growing strong and competing is my focus,” Liz said, “and having that goal every day keeps me aware of myself.”

She competed in four competitions finishing in first place in her age group four times and setting multiple powerlifting records. She has deadlifted 225.9 pounds, squatted 132.2 pounds, and benched 121.2 pounds.

She also set new standards for herself.

“Nothing is forever,” she said. “You do not know what is going to happen tomorrow so you have to do something for you all of the time every day.”

