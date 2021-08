TOKYO (WFLA) — A Tampa Bay athlete is making history at the Paralympic Games in Tokyo.

St. Pete native Brad Snyder took gold in the men’s triathlon Saturday morning, finishing nearly a minute ahead of the runner-up.

This is the first year the event has been included in the Paralympics, making him the first man to take gold in it ever.

Snyder is a navy veteran who was blinded by an IED blast while serving in Afghanistan. He’s also a swimmer and won seven medals in London and Rio.