St. Pete Grand Prix extended through 2026

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — The St. Petersburg City Council extended the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg through 2026 after approving an extension deal with Green Savoree St. Petersburg last Thursday.

The event has been on the NTT IndyCar Series for 17 years, bringing worldwide attention to the city. It runs on a temporary 1.8-mile, 14-turn temporary waterfront circuit goes around Pioneer Park, The Mahaffey Theater, the Salvador Dali Museum, and continues on the runways of Albert Whitted Airport.

“I am thrilled that the Grand Prix will be in the Sunshine City through 2026. I want to thank City Council for recognizing the importance of this race in St. Pete,” said St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman. “I also want to thank Kim (Green) and Kevin (Savoree), and everyone at the Grand Prix for not only organizing and promoting one of our city’s best events year after year, but for their dedication to our community.”

Beginning in 2022, the Grand Prix races will be held on the second weekend of March. The dates are:

March 10-13, 2022

March 9-12, 2023

March 7-10, 2024

March 6-9, 2025

March 12-15, 2026

Tickets will be available in the next few months on the Grand Prix website.