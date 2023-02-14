He had a boomer moment after posting a photo in his underwear.

1. Tom Brady is a 45-year-old father of three who was married for 13 years. So it’s not totally shocking that he might not be up on some of the lingo the kids use today.

According to the GOAT, he is now familiar with one modern slang term after posting this last week.

After dropping that photo, Brady’s Twitter mentions were flooded with comments about his attempt at a “thirst trap” (even though he was just trying to promote his apparel company, Brady Brand).

The great Kelly Clarkson even sang about Brady’s “thirst trap” during the NFL Honors show last Thursday.

On his SiriusXM radio show, Let’s Go!, Monday night, Brady’s cohost Jim Gray brought up the infamous photo and played the audio clip of Clarkson’s song. According to Brady, he had no idea what a “thirst trap” even was and went full boomer in addressing the situation.

“That’s, I think, millennial verbiage,” said Brady. “I actually even had to look that up so I didn’t even quite know what that meant, but just thought it was a good picture with some underwear. Nothing more than that. It’s Valentine’s Day. Go buy some. BradyBrand.com. Get your favorite underwear. They’re actually amazing. I’m wearing ’em right now and I promise not to share too many more of those photos.”

I don’t know about you guys, but I absolutely love the thought of the greatest quarterback in NFL history, who has won seven Super Bowls and is worth more than $500 million taking out his phone and Googling “thirst trap” after getting a bunch of texts from people busting his chops about the risqué photo.

Gray then noted that Brady was “keeping everybody on the internet very busy.”

“It is a little easier to do when you don’t have to walk into a locker room the next day,” Brady said. “Because if I did that and walked in the locker room, I’d have gotten a lot of s---. It’s nice when I’m away that I only hear from a few of the people that like to give me s---.”

Clearly, Brady does not read his Twitter mentions.

2. A bonus SI Media With Jimmy Traina podcast was posted Monday afternoon to recap Fox’s broadcast of Super Bowl LVII. The Ringer’s Bryan Curtis joined me and we covered it all including, Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen, Mike Pereira, Terry Bradshaw, Andy Reid’s weird media rule, Radio Row and Michael Irvin.

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on Apple, Spotify and Google.

3. The Chiefs’ 38–35 win over the Eagles on Sunday was up slightly from last year’s Bengals-Rams contest, but did not set a Super Bowl ratings record.

Fox drew 113 million viewers across English and Spanish TV and its digital platforms. NBC generated 112.4 million viewers for last year’s Super Bowl.

The halftime show featuring Rihanna drew an average of 118.7 million viewers. It was the second-most watched halftime show of all time behind Katy Perry in 2015.

4. Patrick Mahomes appeared on Monday’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! and was asked by Kimmel if the Chiefs watched Rihanna perform at halftime.

“I didn’t, but I heard it was great,” answered Mahomes. “Coach Reid told us, he said, ‘If you go out to watch the performance, just keep walking because you’re not playing the rest of the game.’”

5. I don’t know how I missed this when it originally happened, but the Good Morning Football crew shared some of their favorite memories of the past season on Tuesday’s show and this moment with Peter Schrager being in the wrong place at the wrong time after the Dolphins-Bills game in Week 15 was highly amusing.

6. Apple TV+ announced Tuesday that the next season of Ted Lasso will drop March 15, and the streaming service also released a trailer.

7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: In honor of Valentine’s Day, here’s one of the coolest debut moments for a WWE wrestler of all time, which took place at the Valentine’s Day Massacre pay-per-view in 1999.

