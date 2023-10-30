TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — If you’re a major sports fan, today is your lucky day.

Monday, Oct. 30, marks a rare occurrence on the sports calendar, as all four major U.S. sports – the NFL, NBA, NHL, and MLB – are all in action, marking the only time this year fans will endure a “Sports Equinox.” It will be the 30th time to ever happen in history.

The rare sporting phenomenon is usually during October month because the MLB is towards the end of crowing its World Series champion, the NFL is in the middle of its season, and the NBA and NHL are in the beginning of their seasons.

What is a Sports Equinox?

The sports equinox occurs when the NFL, MLB, NBA and NHL all hold games on the same day. While the celebration centers around the country’s four major sports leagues, other sports teams can also be included.

The very first Sports Equinox was recorded on Oct. 17, 1971, with 12 NFL games, three NBA games, six NHL games and one MLB game occurring all on the same day.

However, in recent years, the event has become more common, with at least one happening every year since 2015, including when Los Angeles hosted five major U.S. sporting events on Oct. 28, 2018. The day was dubbed the “Super Sports Equinox.”

The last Sports Equinox happened nearly a year ago on Oct. 31, 2022.

Here is a full list of games happening on Monday:

NFL

Las Vegas Raiders (3-4) at Detroit Lions (5-2). Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. ET

NBA

Brooklyn Nets (0-2) at Charlotte Hornets (1-1), 7 p.m. ET

Boston Celtics (2-0) at Washington Wizards (1-1), 7 p.m. ET

Chicago Bulls (1-2) at Indiana Pacers (2-0), 7 p.m. ET

Portland Trail Blazers (0-3) at Toronto Raptors (1-2), 7:30 p.m. ET

Minnesota Timberwolves (1-1) at Atlanta Hawks (1-2), 7:30 p.m. ET

Golden State Warriors (2-1) at New Orleans Pelicans (2-0), 8 p.m. ET

Miami Heat (1-2) at Milwaukee Bucks (1-1), 8 p.m. ET

Detroit Pistons (2-1) at Oklahoma City Thunder (2-1), 8 p.m. ET

Dallas Mavericks (2-0) at Memphis Grizzlies (0-3), 8 p.m. ET

Utah Jazz (1-2) at Denver Nuggets (3-0), 9 p.m. ET

Orlando Magic (2-0) at Los Angeles Lakers (1-2), 10:30 p.m. ET

NHL

Anaheim Ducks (4-4-0) at Pittsburgh Penguins (3-5-0), 7 p.m. ET

Seattle Kraken (2-5-2) at Tampa Bay Lightning (4-2-2), 7 p.m. ET

Florida Panthers (4-3-0) at Boston Bruins (7-0-1), 7 p.m. ET

Carolina Hurricanes (5-4-0) at Philadelphia Flyers (4-3-1), 7 p.m. ET

New York Rangers (6-2-0) at Winnipeg Jets (4-3-1), 7:30 p.m. ET

Detroit Red Wings (5-3-1) at New York Islanders (4-2-1), 7:30 p.m. ET

Columbus Blue Jackets (3-3-2) at Dallas Stars (4-1-1), 8 p.m. ET

Montreal Canadiens (5-2-1) at Vegas Golden Knights (8-0-1), 10 p.m. ET

Chicago Blackhawks (3-5-0) at Arizona Coyotes (3-4-0), 10 p.m. ET

MLB

The Texas Rangers (1-1) will face the Arizona Diamondbacks (1-1) in Game 3 of the 2023 World Series in Arizona at 8:30 p.m. ET

