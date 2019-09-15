‘Something I dreamed of as a kid and it came true today’: USF QB Jordan McCloud on starting against SC State

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Fifty-five points on offense.

Eight forced turnovers on defense.

One win for the University of South Florida Bulls.

The Bulls managed to get their first win of the season under the leadership of the redshirt freshman quarterback, Jordan McCloud. McCloud, who graduated from Plant High School in Tampa, made his first collegiate start in front of a crowd of family and friends.

“It is just such a blessing to play in front of all of them and perform at a high level,” said McCloud after the game. “It is something I dreamed of as kid and it came true today.”

McCloud helped his team to snap an eight game losing streak by completing 16 of 27 passes for 217 yards, three touchdowns , and zero turnovers. He also carried the ball into the end zone twice.