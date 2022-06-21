TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The National Hockey League awards ceremony will be held in Tampa at Armature Works on Tuesday.

The ceremony will be hosted by Emmy award-winning Saturday Night Live star Kenan Thompson.

The ceremony begins at 7 p.m. and can be seen on ESPN.

Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman is up for the Norris Trophy, the award for the top defenseman in the league.

The Lightning beat the Colorado Avalanche 6-2 in their first home game of the Stanley Cup Final on Monday. The Bolts are down 2-1 in the best-of-seven series.