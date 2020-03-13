Sneak peek? Painting a possible picture of new Buccaneers uniforms

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – If you are still sitting on the edge of your seat waiting for a glimpse of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ new uniforms, Paul Lukas of Uni-Watch.com is painting a picture for you.

Lukas claims to have seen the new uniforms. He was not allowed to take any photos of them but he details them here.

According to Lukas, the two jerseys are red and white and the two pants are pewter and white. He is reporting that neither uniform has any orange in the design.

He also writes they are similar to the uniforms worn by the Buccaneers when they won the Super Bowl in 2003.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are not commenting on the design of the uniforms at this point in time. The organization is waiting until April to reveal them.

LATEST BUCCANEERS NEWS: