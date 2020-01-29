Single-day tickets for the St. Pete 2020 Firestone Grand Prix on sale Thursday

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Single-day tickets for the 2020 Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg go on sale Thursday morning.

The 2020 Firestone Grand Prix will be held March 13-15 in downtown St. Pete.

People can start buying tickets at 10 a.m. on gpstpete.com or by calling 888-476-4479.

A 3-Day General Admission ticket offers the best value at just $60 to experience all the action throughout the weekend. Daily general admission tickets are $25 for Friday, $40 for Saturday, and $55 for Sunday. Single Day Grandstand seats are $110 in upper rows and $85 in lower rows. 3-Day Grandstand seats are $145 and $115 for upper and lower rows, respectively. Prices are $10 additional if purchased at the gate. Junior pricing is available for ages 12 and under.

Visit gpstpete.com for more info on ticket options, including Firestone IndyCar Paddock Passes.