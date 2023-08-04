TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The people who know Rondé Barber the best, his wife Claudia and daughters Yammile and Justyce, sat down with News Channel 8 to reminisce about their earliest memories and share who Rondé the husband and dad is. From game day traditions to Rondé’s hairstyling skills as a girl dad and the stability they had staying in Tampa for his entire career– here’s a peek at Rondé the family man, through the lens of the Barber women.