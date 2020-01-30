Shaq to donate all proceeds from his Super Bowl party to crash victims’ families

MIAMI (KRON) – In the wake of Kobe Bryant’s tragic death, the world is struggling to come to terms with the immense loss.

Among those mourning the NBA legend is Shaquille O’Neal, close friend and former Los Angeles Lakers teammate of Kobe.

O’Neal said while he debated canceling his annual Super Bowl “Fun House” event in Miami, he knew “Kobe would want us to push through and celebrate life,” he wrote. “So lets do just that.”

O’Neal announced he will be donating all proceeds from his party to the Kobe and Vanessa Bryant Family Foundation and the families of those who died in Sunday’s helicopter crash.

In a statement on social media, O’Neal said they will celebrate “all those who lost their lives in Sundays tragedy.”

“RIP my brother, my friend and my homie, The Black Mamba,” he said.

O’Neal broke down during a television special earlier this week honoring Bryant, vowing to change the way he approaches life after losing his friend too soon.

Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and 7 others were tragically killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas Sunday.

The group was headed to the Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks for a basketball tournament.