ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Feleipe Franks made up for three inexcusable turnovers by accounting for three touchdowns, doing just enough to help No. 8 Florida beat Miami 24-20 Saturday night in the opening game of the college football season.

Franks threw for 254 yards and two scores and ran for another as the Gators won for just the second time in their last nine meetings with the Hurricanes.