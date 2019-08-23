UT to begin alcohol sales at Neyland Stadium Sept. 7

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The University of Tennessee announced Friday when they will begin selling alcohol during home football games at Neyland Stadium this season.

Alcohol sales at Neyland Stadium will begin on Saturday, September 7 at Tennessee’s home football against BYU.

Marshall Stephens, a die-hard VFL dating back to being a kid watching the 1998 National Championship game, thinks it’s a good addition to the atmosphere at Neyland Stadium.

“There’s been alcohol in the stadium for years. I don’t think anybody would deny that. I think this honestly helps control the situation a little bit,” he said.

Stephens, who has a family of his own, also doesn’t believe it threatens a family-friendly atmosphere.

“I feel good about the upcoming season. I think Coach Priutt is taking things in the right direction. I think we’ve got some talented kids on campus coming in, which will be exciting to see. I think the second year of any coach has got to be a positive…he’s starting to get the system he’s wanting to build,” Stephens added. “Between a winning football team and having a few beers, you can’t go wrong with that.”

Stephens also created the site downfieldstats.com, which has been referenced in a few national publications recently.

After arguing the success of Jarrett Guarantano as a quarterback last season with his friends, he watched all 12 games from last year and compiled data. Ultimately, he used number to dig deeper at some of the Vols’ shortcomings, which he attributed to offensive line.

UT had been exploring the potential to sell alcohol at on-campus venues after the Knoxville Beer Board approved alcohol sales on campus by UT’s food vendor, Aramark, in July.

The university tested alcohol sales at Thompson-Boling arena earlier this month during an Alice Cooper concert, calling the trial ‘a success’.

“I appreciate everyone whose efforts have helped us develop what we believe is a comprehensive and responsible plan for alcohol sales at home football games,” UT Director of Athletics Phillip Fulmer said. “The game day experience at Neyland Stadium is historic and unrivaled, and I’m confident these new concessions options will aid our continued efforts to enhance that experience for Tennessee fans and visitors throughout the stadium.

“We remain committed to providing a safe, positive, and family-friendly atmosphere in our venues and have measures in place to assure that standard is met.”

Trained and licensed servers will sell beer throughout the stadium at concession stands and kiosks, excluding areas near the student section. Wine also will be sold in the Tennessee Terrace and East and West Clubs. Complimentary water will be available from large “Water Monster” tanks located throughout the concourse.

Wine also will be sold in the Tennessee Terrace and East and West Clubs. Complimentary water will be available from large “Water Monster” tanks located throughout the concourse.

Per SEC rules, each alcoholic beverage must be poured into a clear cup upon purchase.