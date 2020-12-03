LIVE TODAY: Southeastern Stream Live Week 11

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Nexstar) – Kayla Anderson and correspondents from around the southeast get you ready for another exciting weekend of SEC football on Southeastern Stream Live!

After beating Auburn in the Iron Bowl, the Alabama Crimson Tide now turn their attention to another group of Tigers. The Tide travel down to Baton Rouge to take on LSU. The rivals were meant to meet last month but a surge in COVID-19 cases around LSU caused the game to be postponed. A week after avenging one loss, can Alabama claim some rescheduled redemption against the reigning national champions?

It’s been a busy week for the Vanderbilt Commodores – after making history last Saturday with Sarah Fuller becoming the first female to play in a Power Five football game, the team parted ways with coach Derek Mason. Now the Commodores are preparing to face the Georgia Bulldogs under interim head coach Todd Fitch.

And take a trip to Rocky Top to meet Tennessee Volunteers HC Jeremy Pruitt in this week’s Get to Know Your Coach.

You can catch all this, and reports from every SEC school, on Southeastern Stream LIVE on this post today at 2 p.m. CST/3 p.m. EST.

