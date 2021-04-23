Sebastien Bourdais excited to race at home in Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – The city of St. Petersburg is home to Sebastien Bourdais and, this weekend, he will race through those streets in the Firestone Grand Prix.

“I am always excited to be racing at home,” said Bourdais, who resides on the west side of the city. “We’ve been lucky enough to win it twice and we would love to put our name a third time on the wall.”

Yes, Bourdais won the race, which previously started the IndyCar season, in 2017 and in 2018.

He finished in fifth place in the first race of the season this year, which occurred in Birmingham, Alabama at the Barber Motorsports Park. He is hoping to build on that finish in his home city.

“It is going to be a bit different this year,” he said, “but overall, I think everybody just enjoys the city and the food scene and everything there is to enjoy about the area and I am really happy that we can do this again.”

Bourdais also added he is thrilled to be able to race in front of fans regardless of the number of them.

“Even if it is limited capacity, 20,000 a day,” he said, “it is still going to be great to get to do it for people on site.”