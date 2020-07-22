School District of Manatee County to delay start of fall sports practices

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The School District of Manatee County has decided to delay the start of fall sports practices in all sports due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Though the FHSAA Board of Directors voted to keep the calendar for fall sports as originally scheduled to begin Monday, the school district decided not to follow the board’s recommendations.

“During this time of additional deliberations, we will work closely with our surrounding districts to plan a path forward for the successful resumption of practices and competition when the time is right,” a statement from the school district read.

Hillsborough County School District Superintendent Addison Davis announced Tuesday his school district will push back the start of athletics by two weeks.

Polk County Public Schools also decided to postpone athletics on Tuesday and did not give a start date.