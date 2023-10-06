TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Get ready to go bananas, baseball fans! The Savannah Bananas are kicking off their 2024 Banana Ball World Tour in Tampa next year.

The exhibition team is set to bring their unique twist on baseball to Tampa’s George M. Steinbrenner Field on Feb. 8-10.

Due to demand, fans will have to enter a ticket lottery to have a chance of scoring tickets, the Bananas announced Friday. A random drawing will take place two months before the event.

The lottery list is open until Dec. 1.

You can find more information about the Savannah Bananas and their upcoming tour, visit the team’s ticket website.