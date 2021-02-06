Saturday: the final day of the ‘Super Bowl Experience’ in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The final day of the Super Bowl Experience is here.

After entertaining football fans for seven of the past nine days, the events located at Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park, Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park, and Technology Village along the Tampa Riverwalk are closing their doors on Saturday evening at 10 o’clock.

The attractions at Julian B. Lane are limited to fans with reservations but, if you would like to visit the other attractions, you only have hours to do it.

You are required to wear a mask at all of these locations.