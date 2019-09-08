San Francisco 49ers snag a win against Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Raymond James Stadium, the home of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, before the game

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers opened the season at home against the San Francisco 49ers.

8 On Your Side, the official Bucs station, is here to keep you updated on game. Below you can find minute to minute updates on the season opener. You can also follow 8 On Your Side’s Gabrielle Shirley on Twitter for a recap on the game.

7:31 p.m.: FINAL SCORE —

San Francisco 49ers: 31 || Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 17

7:19 p.m. 49ers go for a two-point conversion and it’s good.

San Francisco 49ers: 31 || Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 17

7:17 p.m. with 2:01 remaining in the game: Jameis Winston threw an interception. 49ers Witherspoon returned the ball for a touchdown. This is the third interception of the game against the Bucs.

San Francisco 49ers: 29 || Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 17

7:15 p.m. 49ers score a field goal. Bucs are now down by 6.

San Francisco 49ers: 23 || Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 17

7:13 p.m. Bucs call a timeout with 2:24 left in the game.

7:03 p.m. with 7:15 remaining in the 4th quarter: Jones gained another 16 yards.

7:01 p.m. with 8:06 remaining in the 4th quarter: Ronald Jones carried the ball for a gain of nine yards.

END OF THIRD QUARTER: San Francisco 49ers: 20 || Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 14

6:40 p.m. with seconds remaining in the 3rd quarter: O.J. Howard gained 15 yards on a catch bringing his team to the 49ers’ nine-yard line.

6:23 p.m. with 5:43 remaining in the 3rd quarter: Winston connected with Chris Godwin in the end zone for a touchdown.

San Francisco 49ers: 20 || Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 14

6:11 p.m. with 11:44 remaining in the 3rd quarter: Winston threw an interception and it was returned for a touchdown. The pass was intended for Peyton Barber.

San Francisco 49ers: 20 || Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 7

6:06 p.m. with 12:31 remaining in the 3rd quarter: The 49ers scored a touchdown.

San Francisco 49ers: 13 || Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 7

HALFTIME: San Francisco 49ers: 6 || Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 7

5:44 p.m. with 1:15 remaining in the 2nd quarter: Shaquil Barrett recorded a sack.

5:39 p.m. with 2:49 remaining in the 2nd quarter: A pass intended for O.J. Howard hit his hands and then fell into the hands of the 49ers.

5:35 p.m. with 2:55 remaining in the 2nd quarter: The 49ers made a field goal.

San Francisco 49ers: 6 || Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 7

5:33 p.m. with 3:39 remaining in the 2nd quarter: An illegal formation call negated another 49ers touchdown.

5:31 p.m. with 4:28 remaining in the 2nd quarter: A holding call negated a 49ers touchdown.

5:29 p.m. with 4:53 remaining in the 2nd quarter: The game stopped because of an injury to Rakeem Nunez-Roches.

5:19 p.m. with 8:41 remaining in the 2nd quarter: Vernon Hargreaves jumped in front of the receiver for an interception and then returned it for a touchdown.

San Francisco 49ers: 3 || Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 7

5:16 p.m. with 11:02 remaining in the 2nd quarter: Lavonte David made a magnificent tackle.

5:13 p.m. with 11:51 remaining in the 2nd quarter: O.J. Howard fumbled the football.

5:11 p.m. with 12:01 remaining in the 2nd quarter: Brate caught another touchdown pass that was revoked due to another holding call.

5:09 with 13:20 remaining in the 2nd quarter: Ronald Jones snagged 18 yards to put the Buccaneers at the goal line.

5:07 p.m. with 13:37 remaining in the 2nd quarter: A touchdown by Cameron Brate has been taken from the Buccaneers due to a holding call.

END OF THE FIRST QUARTER: San Francisco 49ers: 3 || Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 0

5:00 p.m. with 1:00 remaining in the 1st quarter: Kwon Alexander, the former Tampa Bay Buccaneer, has been ejected from the game after he put a hit on Winston. He led with his helmet.

4:58 p.m. with 3:02 remaining in the 1st quarter: Winston flashed his footwork, made the defensive look silly, and connected with Mike Evans. I like it. I like it.

4:46 p.m. with 7:38 remaining in the 1st quarter: Winston threw a gift to his former teammate, Kwon Alexander, but Alexander dropped the ball.

4:40 p.m. with 10:22 remaining in the 1st quarter: The Buccaneers won the challenge and, consequently, they got the call.

4:38 p.m. with 10:22 remaining in the 1st quarter: The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have challenged the lack of a defensive pass interference call on the field.

4:32 p.m. with 11:08 remaining in the 1st quarter: The San Francisco 49ers kicked a field goal to take the early lead in this game.

San Francisco 49ers: 3 || Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 0