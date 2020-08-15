Ryan Newman returns to scene of harrowing Daytona 500 crash

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

In this Feb. 9, 2020, file photo, Ryan Newman stands on pit road after his run during NASCAR auto racing qualifying at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla. Roush Fenway Racing announced a 12-race sponsorship deal Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, with Guaranteed Rate to fund Ryan Newman’s car throughout the remainder of this season. (AP Photo/Terry Renna, File)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Ryan Newman expects to get a little emotional when he drives into Daytona International Speedway this weekend.

His last race at Daytona ended with Newman exiting in the back of an ambulance as countless onlookers feared for his life.

Newman will return to the scene of his most harrowing crash as NASCAR debuts on Daytona’s road course.

Newman had to be cut from his No. 6 Ford in February after wrecking while leading the final lap of the Daytona 500.

He says “after February I’m pretty emotional every day. I’m just thankful for the opportunity to continue on.”

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss