‘Running out of firsts’: WWE’s Natalya touts women’s wrestling ahead of Tampa event

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – World Wrestling Entertainment is back on tour and headed to Amalie Arena tonight, and SuperStar Natalya discussed how exciting it is to be a woman in the company right now.

Sadly, the Tampa native is currently on the shelf with an injury, but the veteran of the WWE business is a mentor and trainer for other women training to compete.

In recent years, WWE has ramped up its women’s wrestling division, having the women compete in the same match types as the men, such as the “Royal Rumble” and “Money in the Bank.”

“We’re actually running out of first events [for women,]” the star said. “Its regular to… tune in to our programming and see women main ‘eventing’ every week.”

Natalya said it’s exciting to be a female WWE star right now.

“It’s nice that we can bring hope to people and brings light into people’s lives through entertainment,” she said.

WWE’s Friday Night SmackDown show will take place at Amalie Arena.

“I’ve been saying this all week… This SmackDown is going to feel like WrestleMania,” Natalya said.