Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?

Roy Halladay on drugs, doing stunts when plane crashed, NTSB report says

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Roy Halladay_492489

Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Roy Halladay delivers against the Miami Marlins during the first inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2013, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) – Baseball Hall of Famer Roy Halladay had high-levels of amphetamines in his system and was doing extreme acrobatics when he lost control of his small plane and nosedived in the Gulf of Mexico in 2017 killing him, a National Transportation Safety Board report issued Wednesday said.

Halladay had amphetamine levels about 10 times therapeutic levels in his blood along with a high level of morphine and an anti-depressant that can impair judgment as he performed high-pitch climbs and steep turns, sometimes within 5 feet (1.5 meters) of the water, the report says about the Nov. 7, 2017, crash.

The maneuvers put loads of nearly two-times gravity on the plane, an Icon A5 Halladay had purchased a month earlier. On the last maneuver, Halladay entered a steep climb and his speed fell to about 85 miles per hour (135 kph) . The propeller-driven plane went into a nosedive and smashed into the water. The report says Halladay, 40, died of blunt force trauma and drowning.

The report does not give a final reason for the crash. That is expected to be issued soon.

About a week before the crash, the former Toronto Blue Jays and Philadelphia Phillies star had flown the plane under Tampa Bay’s iconic Skyway Bridge, posting on social media, “flying the Icon A5 over the water is like flying a fighter jet!”

Halladay, an eight-time All-Star, pitched a perfect game and a playoff no-hitter in 2010. He played for the Blue Jays from 1998 to 2009 and for the Phillies from 2009-13, going 203-105 with a 3.38 ERA. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame posthumously last year.

Halladay had taken off from a lake near his home about 15 minutes before the crash and a previous report says he was flying at about 105 mph (170 kph) just 11 feet (3.3 meters) above the water before he started doing his maneuvers. He had about 700 hours of flight time after getting his pilot’s license in 2013, the previous report said, including 51 hours in Icon A5s with 14 in the plane that crashed.

Rolled out in 2014, the A5 is an amphibious aircraft meant to be treated like an ATV, a piece of weekend recreational gear with folding wings that can easily be towed on a trailer to a lake where it can take off from the water.

The man who led the plane’s design, 55-year-old John Murray Karkow, died while flying an A5 over California’s Lake Berryessa on May 8, 2017, a crash the NTSB attributed to pilot error.

Because of that crash, Icon issued guidance to its owners two weeks before Halladay’s accident saying that while low-altitude flying “can be one of the most rewarding and exciting types of flying,” it “comes with an inherent set of additional risks that require additional considerations.”

It added that traditional pilot training focused on high-altitude flying “does little to prepare pilots for the unique challenges of low altitude flying.” Icon told the NTSB that Halladay had received and reviewed the guidance.

There is no indication in the report Halladay received low-altitude training.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Animal sanctuary in need of donations

Thumbnail for the video titled "Animal sanctuary in need of donations"

Erin Andrews sends meals to Tampa General Hospital

Thumbnail for the video titled "Erin Andrews sends meals to Tampa General Hospital"

Locals call Siesta Key a "ghost town" without tourists

Thumbnail for the video titled "Locals call Siesta Key a "ghost town" without tourists"

Stimulus check FAQ: Better Call Behnken clears up confusion on coronavirus relief money

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stimulus check FAQ: Better Call Behnken clears up confusion on coronavirus relief money"

Small business loan struggle in Tampa Bay

Thumbnail for the video titled "Small business loan struggle in Tampa Bay"

TPA CEO trying to stay optimistic amid coronavirus pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "TPA CEO trying to stay optimistic amid coronavirus pandemic"

Polk County coronavirus: Nursing home COVID-19 cases grow, loved ones concerned

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polk County coronavirus: Nursing home COVID-19 cases grow, loved ones concerned"

3 Daughters Brewing giving 50 free cases of beer to local heroes

Thumbnail for the video titled "3 Daughters Brewing giving 50 free cases of beer to local heroes"

HOW COVID-19 HAS CHANGED 3 DAUGHTERS BREWING:

Thumbnail for the video titled "HOW COVID-19 HAS CHANGED 3 DAUGHTERS BREWING:"

Gov. DeSantis putting together task force on reopening Florida

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. DeSantis putting together task force on reopening Florida"

DeSantis on Governor and possible state reopening

Thumbnail for the video titled "DeSantis on Governor and possible state reopening"

DeSantis on WWE and sports in Florida returning

Thumbnail for the video titled "DeSantis on WWE and sports in Florida returning"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss