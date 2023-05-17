TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After going winless in their first four games of the season, the Tampa Bay Rowdies have found their rhythm lately, winning their last three games. In that span, they’ve outscored their opponents 8-1.

“We knew we signed good players,” Rowdies Head Coach Neill Collins said. “We’ve obviously dealt with our fair share of adversity in preseason and the start of the season in respect to losing key pieces. But I knew these players were capable of much more than they were giving in the first few games.”

Rowdies forward JJ Williams has been a driving force for the team in this stretch, scoring a first-half hat trick on Saturday against Detroit. He also added an assist in that game, helping solidify his position on the USL Team of the Week.

Joining Williams on that list were Rowdies midfielders Dayonn Harris and Charlie Dennis, who both also earned conference honors.

“It was a good performance by the team,” Williams said. “Those guys put me in a good spot to be successful, so really all the thanks is to them. I just was on the end of the crosses.”

Through 10 games, Williams leads the team with four goals, which have all come in the last two weeks.

“He’s been such a willing worker,” Collins said. “I think off the back of that he’s got his goals. Charlie’s [Dennis] got goals. As long as he continues to do that, I’m sure the goals will come.”

“If you look last year,” Williams said, “the Rowdies were the highest-scoring team in the league. That just goes to show the style of play that we want to have here – the intensity, the passion that we have, especially at home. We have to make sure we carry that, especially this weekend when we go on the road and take it throughout the rest of the season.”

But it’s not just Williams getting the job done – as evident in the trio of Rowdies players earning league accolades this past week. Collins said it’s really been the whole team coming together as the season’s gone along.

“I think we’ve got a lot of players, newer players, that are really starting to find their feet,” Collins said. “The fans are starting to see what they’re going to bring.”

Next up for the Rowdies, they’ll try and extend that win streak to four games when they travel to Texas this weekend to take on Rio Grande Valley FC Saturday night.