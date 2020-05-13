Breaking News
Having trouble getting WFLA News Channel 8 & WTTA Great 38 on your TV?

Rowdies return to practices in limited fashion

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – It was more than just a few players kicking around a ball as the Tampa Bay Rowdies hit the field at Al Lang Stadium in St. Petersburg for the first time in nearly two months.

Thanks to eased workout restrictions by the USL Championship, the Rowdies are allowed back into their home ground for workouts as this week’s low key sessions hardly resemble a normal practice, however, as strict measures are in place as the USL and the bay area emerge from coronavirus restrictions.

Small groups of no more than four players at a time are permitted on the field and while the drills are fast and intense but no contact is allowed. The only players allowed inside the clubhouse training center are those receiving treatment for injuries.

The Rowdies’ season was paused on March 12, the day before the club was due to play its second match of the season.

The USL Championship followed the sports world, shutting down amid the coronavirus pandemic. An initial 30-day training moratorium was extended to May 10 and eventually pushed to the 15.

The league took a step back, allowing teams limited training access this week and the Rowdies are happy to take advantage of the opportunity.

To date, the Rowdies have had nine matches postponed and would have played their fifth home match of the season this Saturday against Loudon United FC. Their lone match of the season was an opening day road victory, 1-0 over New York Red Bulls II.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss