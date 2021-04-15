Room with a view: Lightning transform Amalie Arena into Airbnb for 1 night for fans to chill with Stanley Cup

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The home of the Tampa Bay Lightning, Amalie Arena, is experiencing a slight name change if only for one evening.

“Amalie Arena Airbnb” has availability on Saturday, April 24, for a group of six guests, who are Tampa residents. A luxury loft will be transformed into a special suite with a guest of honor in attendance: the Stanley Cup.

The organization stated the experience will include a tour of the facility, the opportunity to skate on the ice and to ride the machine that cleans the ice, a happy hour complete with champagne and a fancy five-course meal.

The steps to proceed ahead with this experience are simple. You can book it on Airbnb beginning on Monday, April 19, at noon.

If you are selected to stay at the arena, you must remember the thermostat cannot be touched and, if you decide to go for an evening skate, you have to wear a helmet.

The proceeds will benefit crisis intervention and mental health services provided by the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay and other initiatives through the Lightning Foundation.