Rookie LB Devin White on NFL debut

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie linebacker, Devin White, made his NFL debut on Sunday afternoon when the Buccaneers hosted the 49ers at Raymond James Stadium.

He told us he is not satisfied with the loss.

“My debut, all I care about is a win,” said White. “I could have had two tackles. A win would have meant the world to me but it wasn’t, it wasn’t good enough because we did not win so that is how I feel about it.”

Although White never hoped to start his professional career with a loss, he said he has experienced similar scenarios at different levels.

“I think we are going to be alright,” he said with a smile. “My head is always held high, you know, even through the bad… I lost my first high school game. I lost my first college game. I lost my first NFL game so I know how to deal with it. I always bounce back.”

He believes he will bounce back and believes his teammates will bounce back too.

“We are going to get better,” said White. “We are going to come back. We got a short week. We will be in Carolina on Thursday.”

White recorded six total tackles in the game.

The Buccaneers selected White as their first pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. They chose him in the first round as the fifth overall pick.