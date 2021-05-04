Rob Gronkowski hits ice for practice with Tampa Bay Lightning

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – He can catch footballs and, according to Alex Killorn, he can catch pucks too.

Killorn, a forward for the Tampa Bay Lightning, posted a photo to his Instagram story on Tuesday. The selfie shows Killorn with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end, Rob Gronkowski. They are both wearing Lightning jerseys.

Gronkowski tested his skills at a new position putting on goalie gear where he stopped shots from Killorn and Steven Stamkos.

Lightning forward Patrick Maroon captured a portion of the action on video and shared it on his personal Instagram account.

Killorn responded to a question asking him to describe “Champa Bay” and the relationships between the teams after that practice on Tuesday.

“It is cool,” he said. “The city definitely has a buzz to it. I mean, it is a little bit different with COVID but, when you can kind of, as teams, get together and we have been together with the Rays players and stuff, there is definitely comradery amongst the teams and I think we are both kind of poised to hopefully have good off seasons again. It is just exciting for the city in general.”