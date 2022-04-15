SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — ESPN college basketball analyst Dick Vitale walked out of Sarasota Memorial Hospital Thursday and rang a bell signaling the end of his cancer treatment.

In a tweet, the 82-year-old announced he was finally cancer free after seven months.

“It was RING THE BELL TIME!” Vitale said in the tweet. “Yes it was a tough 7 months but it was super hearing Dr. Brown @SMHCS say that I have zero cancer currently.”

Vitale announced he was diagnosed with lymphoma in October. In December, Vitale said he would not broadcast any more college basketball games for the rest of the season.

Fans may not have seen much of him on TV, but he was very active on Twitter over the last seven months keeping fans updated on his treatment, prognosis and even his doctors’ college basketball takes.

“My national championship was to RING THE BELL Baby!” Vitale said.

Vitale said he was inspired by the famous words of his close friend and former North Carolina State basketball coach Jim Valvano at the 1993 ESPYs.

“Don’t give up. Don’t ever give up.”

Valvano died of cancer 55 days after he gave the inspirational speech. He was 47.

Since then, Vitale has been very involved in fundraising for Valvano’s cancer research charity, the V Foundation. Vitale hosts the “Dick Vitale Gala” every year in Sarasota, which has raised over $44 million dollars for the foundation.