Ricky Stenhouse Jr. wins Daytona 500 pole

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) – He found himself without a team in September when Roush Fenway Racing fired him. Then, he joined JTG Daugherty Racing. Now, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. stands in Victory Lane at the Daytona International Speedway.

Stenhouse is the winner of the pole ahead of the Daytona 500. He will start in the first spot while Alex Bowman will start in the second spot.

News Channel 8’s Gabrielle Shirley asked him how he feels knowing he has the quickest car on the track.

“It feels good,” said Stenhouse. “It is all about the work the guys put in.”

He told Shirley he gives 98 to 99 percent of the credit to his team, his new team.

“It takes a lot of people at the shop to make this car as fast as it is,” he said. “And that is pretty cool to finally get a Daytona 500 pole.”

